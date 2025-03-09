Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 494 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $85.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKC

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.