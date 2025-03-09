State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 284,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 284,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 284,590 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE WH opened at $98.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.45.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

