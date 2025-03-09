State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,061,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,376,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 666.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,609,000 after purchasing an additional 691,761 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $22,289,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $18,767,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

NYSE PLNT opened at $97.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average of $92.97. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

