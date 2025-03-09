Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amundi

Amundi reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,770,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 688,147 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.42% of Starbucks worth $441,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.08. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

