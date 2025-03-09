Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Retirement Solution LLC

Retirement Solution LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,996 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 0.2% of Retirement Solution LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.48 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.08.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

