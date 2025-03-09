SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 706.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 265,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total transaction of $1,715,677.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,292 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,006.56. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $1,813,176.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,776.20. This trade represents a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,695 shares of company stock worth $7,781,086. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $128.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.20. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.95 and a 52 week high of $218.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 0.92.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

