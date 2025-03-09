SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Holdings Cut by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $84.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.03 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.