Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 10,640 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

