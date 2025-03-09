Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $176.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.07 and its 200 day moving average is $179.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

