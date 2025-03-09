Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.8% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $176.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $915.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

