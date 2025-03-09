Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $174.45 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.72 and its 200 day moving average is $174.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

