Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 4,738 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $96.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.