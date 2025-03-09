Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.37.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

