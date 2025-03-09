Southport Acquisition (NYSE:PORT) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.
Southport Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.
About Southport Acquisition
Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to acquire businesses in the field of financial software with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southport Acquisition
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Southport Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southport Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.