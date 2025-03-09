Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 697 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $995.24.

Equinix Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $859.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $923.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $907.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.72, for a total value of $308,168.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,319.60. This represents a 19.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total value of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,878,652.27. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

