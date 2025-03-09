Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PFG opened at $85.61 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average of $83.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.91%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

