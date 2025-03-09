SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and traded as high as $33.67. SmartFinancial shares last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 38,258 shares trading hands.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

The company has a market cap of $547.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,379.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 96,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,595.50. The trade was a 1.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Presley sold 6,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $242,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,798. The trade was a 63.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

