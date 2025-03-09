SLT Holdings LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 35,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 103,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.4 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $176.58 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $915.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

