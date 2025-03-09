SLT Holdings LLC Takes Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

SLT Holdings LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust comprises 0.8% of SLT Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SLT Holdings LLC owned approximately 6.54% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

BTC stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $48.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

