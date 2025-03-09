SLT Holdings LLC Takes Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of SLT Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,301,000.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $34.08 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
