SLT Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

