SLT Holdings LLC Invests $228,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SLT Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Acas LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $428.26 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $376.14 and a twelve month high of $451.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.