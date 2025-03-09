SLT Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 10,500 Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5,130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UEC. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $4.99 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86.

About Uranium Energy

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.