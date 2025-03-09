Simpple (NASDAQ:SPPL) Trading Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 317,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,006,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Simpple Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Simpple Company Profile

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

