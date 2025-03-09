Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,638 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SEA by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 4,663.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.36. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.