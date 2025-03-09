Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Increased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 192.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,074 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $22,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,417,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70,164 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 1,578,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,105 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,105,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 215,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 137,313 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.74 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

