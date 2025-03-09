Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Increased by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE opened at $27.97 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

