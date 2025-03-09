Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

