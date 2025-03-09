Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,195.19, for a total value of $6,585,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,954,508.09. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,670 shares of company stock worth $18,823,773 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,835.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,869.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1,981.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,105.65 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

