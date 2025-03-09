Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Grows Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 88,407.3% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,465,000 after buying an additional 8,104,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 9.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,671,000 after purchasing an additional 437,646 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Diageo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,042,000 after purchasing an additional 147,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diageo by 25.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,759,000 after purchasing an additional 229,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Diageo by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DEO stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $105.72 and a twelve month high of $151.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.37.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

