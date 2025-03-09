Saybrook Capital NC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Saybrook Capital NC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 3.0% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $214.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.28. The company has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

