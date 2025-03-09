Saybrook Capital NC Has $275,000 Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Saybrook Capital NC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $15,732,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $10,007,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 18.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 722,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 113,458 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 265.1% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 268,485 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 208,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 81,033 shares during the period.

Shares of SH opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

