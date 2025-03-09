Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $280.92 and last traded at $281.24. 1,714,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,824,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.62.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Down 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,750. This trade represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin L. Washington acquired 1,695 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $294.61 per share, with a total value of $499,363.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,799,331.45. The trade was a 4.06 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.