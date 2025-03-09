Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,564,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,433,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,482,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,572 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Salesforce by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,829,773 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,280,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,254 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Salesforce by 171.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,634,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $447,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 56,872.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 933,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,998,000 after purchasing an additional 931,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 16,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.68, for a total value of $5,616,791.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,210.16. This trade represents a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,133,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,474,323. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock valued at $383,156,227. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $282.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.50.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $367.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Salesforce from $405.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.62.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

