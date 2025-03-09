Ruffer LLP Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,885 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE TOL opened at $109.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $105.73 and a one year high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,622 shares of company stock worth $1,993,880. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

