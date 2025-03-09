Ruffer LLP Takes Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 285,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,000. Ruffer LLP owned 0.11% of Gates Industrial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,080,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTES shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

