Ruffer LLP Sells 7,180 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ruffer LLP lowered its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,927 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 0.8% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned 0.05% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $20,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $101.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

