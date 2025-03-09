Ruffer LLP Sells 70,000 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Ruffer LLP lessened its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,140,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Centerra Gold accounts for 1.5% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned about 3.40% of Centerra Gold worth $40,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGAU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $5.77 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGAU. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

