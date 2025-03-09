Ruffer LLP Purchases 413,727 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 413,727 shares during the quarter. Ryanair comprises 2.3% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Ryanair worth $63,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 13,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,445,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 69,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 58,305 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.4677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

