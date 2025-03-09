Ruffer LLP Buys Shares of 63,888 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 23,980 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $49.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $74.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

