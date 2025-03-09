Ruffer LLP Acquires Shares of 79,547 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000. Ruffer LLP owned 0.06% of H&R Block at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in H&R Block by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 58,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after buying an additional 255,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.01.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HRB

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.