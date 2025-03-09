RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $126.26 and last traded at $128.02. 815,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,602,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. UBS Group upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

RTX Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 70.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,910,000 after buying an additional 375,781 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 6.5% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $1,307,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

