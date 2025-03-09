Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF (TSW) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on March 11th

Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:TSW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2174 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

TSW traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $34.38. 8,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,984. Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91.

