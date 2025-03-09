Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 4,607 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL owned 0.12% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

BAB stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $971.88 million, a PE ratio of -206.77 and a beta of 0.31.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

