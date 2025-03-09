Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 3,959 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 86,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 15,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 21,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $672,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,608. This represents a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $140.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

