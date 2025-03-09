Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 100 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Paychex were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Paychex by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $153.48 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.72 and a 1 year high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.54.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.23.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

