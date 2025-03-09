Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in F5 were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 852 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,869 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total value of $1,022,025.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,588.50. This trade represents a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,876.50. This represents a 29.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,060 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,083. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

F5 Stock Performance

F5 stock opened at $275.63 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $313.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.63. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

