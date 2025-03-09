Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $732.22 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $733.25 and its 200 day moving average is $747.14. The firm has a market cap of $288.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

