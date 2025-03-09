Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

