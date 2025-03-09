Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.15. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

